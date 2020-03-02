Sidney man sentenced to prison

SIDNEY – A drug-related conviction led to a Sidney man being ordered to spend the next two-and-a-half years in the state prison system.

The case was among several heard recently in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Jeremiah Wilson, 39, 806 Second Ave., was sentenced to 30 months with the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

Online court records indicate Wilson was arrested on July 23 in excess of bulk amount limits of methamphetamine.

James Oliphant, 44, incarcerated, received two prison terms in two separate cases that total 28 months. He was sentenced to 11 months for possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and 17 months for attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony.

Judge James Stevenson ordered the terms to be served consecutively, or one after the other. Records also indicate the sentencing was based on criminal history and that other offenses were committed while he awaited sentencing.

Oliphant was arrested Nov. 12 with methamphetamine and threw a syringe away while being chased by officers at the time of his arrest.

Daniel E. Hudson, 32, Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, was sentenced to 11 months with the ODRC on each count of possession of drugs and attempted carrying a concealed weapon, both fifth-degree felonies.

The terms will be served concurrently, or at the same time.

Hudson was arrested June 3 with a handgun and marijuana in his car.

Gregory A Preston, 29, Cincinnati, was ordered to 11 months in prison on one count of forgery, a fifth-degree felony. He wrote fraudulent payroll checks he cashed at Sidney Foodtown.

He also was ordered to pay $975.64 in restitution.

Anthony Gannaway, 24, Trotwood, was sentenced to 11 months with the ODRC on a charge of theft, a fifth-degree felony. He stole merchandise from the Sidney Walmart store in excess of $1,000.

Ryan R. Lewis, 26, North Baltimore, was sentenced to 180 days in the Shelby County Jail on a charge of attempted theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. Lewis stole merchandise and a scooter from Walmart in Sidney on July 28.

Other cases include:

• Ryan M. Nagel, 23, 513 S. West St., was placed on five years of community control on charges of possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and attempted aggravated vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony.

He was arrested on Aug. 7 with fentanyl and purposely caused a vehicle accident, causing serious harm to a female victim.

He also must obtain drug and alcohol counseling, had his driver’s license suspended for two years and must reside at the Joshua Recovery Home.

• Nathan Ian Foos, 42, Piqua, was placed on five years of probation for petty theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was found guilty of taking $4,000 in scrap metal from Ferguson Construction of Sidney between February and May 2019.

He was ordered to maintain employment.

• Shayla Skeens, 23, at large, pleaded guilty to possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, during her final pretrial hearing. She was arrested June 28 with methamphetamine.

• Edward T. Kight, 35, Kettering, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He faces a maximum penalty of 180 days in jail and a $1,000 fine.

• Cindy M. Maxwell, 38, 901 Port Jefferson Road, entered guilty pleas to two counts of trafficking in drugs, fourth and fifth-degree felonies, and aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. She was arrested March 19 with fentanyl and cocaine.

She faces a maximum sentence of 48 months in prison and a $12,500 fine.

• Aaron D. Roebuck, 35, 415 ½ S. Miami Ave., was placed on five years community control. He pleaded guilty to attempted theft, a fifth-degree felony. Records show Roebuck took a handgun without permission.

• Robbie G. Carr, 43, at large, pleaded guilty to trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. He forced his way into a home and shoved a victim several times. He faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine when sentenced.

• Walter Miller III, 28, Galgy, Virginia, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. He struck a man in order to take his phone on April 21.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

