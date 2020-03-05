125 Years

March 5, 1895

There are parties from Urbana inquiring about obtaining land in the Tawawa area. They are interested in building an electric railroad connecting Urbana and Sidney. It would be a great advancement for both Sidney and Urbana.

———

Dr. S.G. Goode of Port Jefferson left for Chicago last evening. He will take a medical course in that city. He was accompanied by Mrs. Goode.

———

A meeting of the Sidney Driving Association was held recently. Elected directors were elected: John Loughlin, Louis Kah, Jr., John Berkshire, Ben Amman, E.. Maxwell, Charles Werst and Dr. T.W. Johnston.

100 Years

March 5, 1920

Work on a new opera house for Sidney was commenced today. It will be constructed by the DeWeese Company and will be on the lot where the Geyer house was located on West Popular. It will 83 feet by 165 feet and three stories tall.

———

C. A. Mauer was elected Exalted Ruler of the Sidney Elks at the annual election. Assisting him will be John Kiser, Charles Neal, Urban Doorley, Dr. V.E. Bedfors, Frank Smith and D.F. Hoban.

75 Years

March 5, 1945

Mrs. F.E. Etzler was elected president of the Women’s Missionary Association of the United Brethern Church. Serving with her will be Mrs. Walter Carper, Mrs. Kenneth Ferguson and Mrs. G.E. Woodruff.

———

The Anna Rockets basketball team will play Covington in their initial appearance at the Southwestern Ohio Class B basketball tournament in Springfield. Sidney Holy Angels failed to make much of a showing against Plattsburg, losing 31 to 18.

50 Years

March 5, 1970

Mrs. Roe Rhodehamel retired as cook at the Childrens’ Home recently. She commented, “I’ll never forget those children and I will always miss them.” They loved her back. “They called me grandma and I felt like I was their grandma.”

———

An architect has been chosen for the new hospital. The group is the Dan Carmichael Architectural firm out of Columbus. They are one of the foremost planning firms in Ohio for hospitals. The announcement was made Monday night.

———

Randy Schafer, the 6’3” bomber from Ft. Loramie, was voted the most valuable player in the Shelby County League. The selection was made by the league coaches.

25 Years

March 5, 1995

The citizens have a new Clerk of Court. Judith Snodgrass was sworn in as the new clerk with husband George at her side. Long time, retiring clerk Barbara Geuy was also in attendance. Judy has been working in the Clerk’s office for 20 years. The oath of office was administered by Judge John D. Schmitt. Snodgrass was selected by the republican Central Committee to complete the remaining two year term in office.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

