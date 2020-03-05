Miami County YMCA to host homeschool gym program

PIQUA — The Miami County YMCA will be offering a Homeschool Gym Program for Homeschool Families at the Robinson Branch each week on Thursdays.

The third session of the school year begins March 12 with sign-in at 1 p.m., a structured activity from 1:15 to 2 p.m., and open gym and swim from 2 to 3 p.m. Each structured program is broken into three week segments, including sports, group games, and fitness fun. The program runs for a total of 27 weeks from October 2019 through May 2020.

The program is for 5-year-olds through high schoolers and activities are broken up by age.

Cost is $1 per YMCA member and $3 per nonmember each week.

For further questions contact Imari Witten, Sport Coordinator, at i.witten@miamicountyymca.net or 937-440-9622.