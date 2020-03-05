Bureau to offer wild horses, burros for adoption or sale

SPRINGFIELD – Wild horses and burros from public rangelands in Western states will be available for adoption or sale at an event managed by the Bureau of Land Management.

The event will be March 13-14 at The Champions Center Expo, 4122 Laybourne Road, Springfield. The event, which is free and open to the public, will be 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 13 and 8 a.m.-1 p.m. March 14.

Prospective adopters/buyers must be at least 18 years old and able to provide access to feed, water and adequate shelter. The basic adoption fee is $25, however, the fee rises to $125 for animals that have been gentled.

For more information, visit https://on.doi.gov/2vHXyYL.