Choice One Engineering offers memorial scholarship

SIDNEY — Choice One Engineering of Sidney and Loveland, Ohio, is offering a $5,000 scholarship and co-op/internship opportunity for a future engineer or surveyor. Applications are due April 1, 2020.

In 2019, Choice One Engineering lost one of its founders, Professional Surveyor Thomas L. Coverstone, of Sidney. Choice One was founded in 1994, and Coverstone was a driving force and integral part of Choice One’s early and continued success. Coverstone was always willing to share his time and talent for the Choice One team, was willing to teach others and pass on his knowledge and experience, and was eager to support those around him, from coworkers to clients.

An avid auto racing fan, Coverstone spent his time both in the office and out of the office appreciating the joys of life including friends, family, and experiences. Coverstone was a strong, positive influence on his peers and greatly enhanced the positive company culture of Choice One. Indeed, Tom was well-known both inside and outside of Choice One for his broad smile and his positive attitude in any situation. From day one, Coverstone put others first.

To memorialize Coverstone and his Choice One legacy, Choice One will be offering a $5,000 scholarship and a one-semester co-op/internship opportunity to one college student who exhibits the qualities embodied by Tom.

Candidate requirements for eligibility include the following: must be attending a two- or four-year university/college in a surveying, geomatics or civil engineering field; must be entering second, third, fourth, or fifth year of college studies; and must be willing to commit to co-op/internship employment at Choice One Engineering for one semester.

An application for the scholarship is available at choiceoneengineering.com/join-the-team. Applicants will also be asked to submit an essay explaining how he or she expresses the personal characteristics that defined Tom Coverstone.

Scholarship applications will be accepted until April 1, 2020. Interviews will be conducted the week of April 20, 2020, and selection of scholarship recipient will be announced no later than May 1, 2020.