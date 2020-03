SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney Shelby County will be hosting a “Roaring 1920s/Rowdy 2020s” dance on Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the dance is open to seniors 50 years and older.

Cost is $5 for members of the Senior Center and $7 for non-members. Entertainment will be provided by INREALITY Digital DJ service.