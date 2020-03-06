“Lead the Way” scholarship deadline set for March 20

DAYTON – The deadline to enter the Lead The Way Creative Scholarship competition is March 20. The competition is sponsored by Community Blood Center and Vectren, a CenterPoint Energy Company. Five area high school seniors will each win $1,000 for college expenses for their creative ideas on encouraging classmates to donate.

Students must apply online at the CBC website, www.GivingBlood.org. Students can easily submit information, upload their high school transcript, and upload images or video of their work.

Scholarship applicants are challenged to design a winning marketing campaign for a high school blood drive. They must craft an original theme or slogan; explain briefly why it would encourage students to donate; and creatively express the theme using traditional marketing techniques, digital or social media campaigns, or through innovative, artistic methods.

To be eligible for the scholarship students must be graduating, college-bound seniors whose high school hosts a blood drive in CBC’s 15 county service area of western Ohio and eastern Indiana.

All applicants must submit online entries by March 20. They have the option to mail or deliver full-scale samples of their design work to Community Blood Center/Attn: CBC Educator, 349 S. Main St., Dayton, OH 45402.

Work samples must be postmarked or delivered by March 20. The online application form and examples of winning campaigns are available at www.GivingBlood.org. For more information contact Cristina Pickle at BloodEducation@GivingBlood.org.