125 Years

March 7, 1895

All the women in the Sidney school district are requested to meet in the assembly courtroom of the courthouse. The purpose of the meeting is to place on the ballot the names of women to run for school board.

———

Well driller JC Henitz of this county received a surprise. While drilling a well on the property of Daniel Runkle in Auglaize County, he struck a water vein which created a gusher going four feet in the air. The well was only 30 feet deep. The stream pumps out 4,000 gallons of water a day.

———

Al Fry says the rumors about him are untrue. He did not sell the sprinkling wagon. He will be out with it sprinkling the streets at eh usual time.

100 Years

March 7, 1920

There is news from the Sidney Electric Company. The owner is remodeling the offices on the south side of the courtsquare to make them more attractive. There will be a large space to display the many articles handled by the company.

———

Harvey Polan and Robert Burket have been appointed as dog catchers. Sherrif McVay is making an effort to corral all dogs who do not have 1920 licenses. The men already caught several dogs with licenses and took them to the Fairgrounds where the dog pound is.

75 Years

March 7, 1945

George Gagoudy was appointed to be the chairman of the annual Easter Seals campaign. The announcement was made by Norb Pointer, president of the Rotary Club. The treasurer of the campaign will be Frank Aman.

———

A number of people in DeGraff received a scare last night. There was a fire in the theatre. It is believed the film caught fire in the projection room. About $3,000 in damage was reported. All patrons were gotten out safely.

50 Years

March 7, 1970

After an absence of eight years, first grade classes will be taught again at Sidney Holy Angels. This will start at the beginning of the next school year. The Archdiocese in Cincinnati ordered first grade students to attend public school in 1962. The decision was just reversed. Sister Theresa estimates about 50 first graders will be at Holy Angels when the program begins.

25 Years

March 7, 1995

Sidney High School graduate and college runner Tony Fraij was recently in the news- again. The college runner, considered one of the best ever to compete from Sidney, was chosen as the Male Athlete of the Year at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York. The speaker at the banquet where the award was announced was baseball great Brooks Robinson. Fraij was a two time All American in track and finished 6th in the national Division II cross country meet last fall.

———

Another county runner is also doing quite well. It is Botkins graduate Jamie King. Although it is just her first season in college running for Easter Kentucky, she recently set an all time record running the mile indoors in 4:51. She was also the top point producer at the Ohio Valley Conference track meet.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

