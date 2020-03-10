Jackson Center Council accepts bid

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Council approved a resolution authorizing Village Administrator Bruce Metz to enter into a contract with Perram Electric of Wadsworth, Ohio, for the West Pike Street traffic signal to be installed at the new Airstream manufacturing facility on the west side of town.

Perram Electric submitted a bid of $156,450 well under the anticipated cost of $206,000 estimated in earlier studies.

“This is really good news, we had three bids submitted and our research indicated Perram comes highly so we are excited about getting started,” said Metz. “Once ordered it can take six to nine months or longer to get the poles we need to hang the lights from so we want to get the project stated as soon as possible; though I’m sure it will take a while we are planning to have the project finished before the end of this year.”

Council approved five ordinances during the meeting. The first accepted the re-plat of lots 21, 22, 23, and 24. The land — known to locals as “Carnival Square” — was the previous location of several homes and a former grocery store. The ordinance allows the four lots to be consolidated into one larger lot along with the alley vacated at the last council meeting; the new was designated as lot 577.

Council then approved the sale of lot 577 to TRED Properties who has plans to develop the property in agreement with the Jackson Center Community Improvement Corporation (CIC). Indications are TRED will build a small strip mall for several businesses.

Council also approved an ordinance authorizing the issuance of $400,000 worth of municipal bonds for the purpose of paying part of the cost of making upgrades and renovations to the municipal swimming pool. Metz noted he was extremely pleased with the low interest rate available which should be around 2.2%.

The 50-year-old pool is undergoing a major overhaul initiated by a significant loss of water due to leaks in the pool. Improvements will include a new walk-in ramp and water side; renovations inside and out are expected to be finished before the upcoming pool season. Council also authorized certain adjustments in the annual appropriations budget. The adjustments were necessary to re-appropriate some excess funding from last year and will be used to help pay for the land annexed on the village’s west side.

Council approved an ordinance authorizing the village administrator to enter into a real estate purchase agreement with the Jackson Center Community Historical society for the purchase of the old Seventh Day Baptist Church located at 209 W. Pike St. in Jackson Center for the purpose of expanding the Historical Society building.

Metz reported the poles were changed out and new ones installed at the old Airstream building and new lighting arrestors on the transmission line were also installed. A meeting with American Municipal Power (AMP) revealed the village will enjoy a lower rate on electricity purchased for the rest of the year and the saving will be passed along to all consumers in the village.

Metz said things are going well on the installation of ADA ramps on the sidewalks and storm-water basin repairs on College Street and the reconstructed water main is almost completed. All departments are busy with equipment maintenance and getting ready for warmer weather and the challenges it will bring. Work at the new park is going well and the new playground equipment will soon be in place.

Metz said the village received a financial statement he had requested from Anna Rescue and had also asked them to provide a 10 to 15-year plan on what they had in mind for the future and said plans for putting a tax levy on the ballot for the rescue squad in the fall were nearly complete. Metz reported the work at the pool is on schedule and the village had purchased a used “back-truck” from the city of Sidney to be used for catch basin maintenance.

Council went into executive session for the purpose of discussing the purchase or sale of property for a public purpose.

The next council meeting will be March 23 in council chambers at 7 p.m.

Chris Liston with Patterson Pools of Columbus, Ohio, cleans up after another day of work at the Jackson Center Municipal Swimming Pool. The 50-year-old pool is undergoing a major renovation and face-lift with many improvements and new attractions planned. The pool will be ready for this year’s season. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_JCSwimmingpool.jpg Chris Liston with Patterson Pools of Columbus, Ohio, cleans up after another day of work at the Jackson Center Municipal Swimming Pool. The 50-year-old pool is undergoing a major renovation and face-lift with many improvements and new attractions planned. The pool will be ready for this year’s season. Matt Clayton | Sidney Daily News

By Matt Clayton For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

