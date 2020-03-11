125 Years

March 11, 1895

There is some consternation among the Clinton Township citizens. It seems the trustees have run a surplus the last few years. The accumulated surplus is now $2,625. Perhaps it is time to reduce taxes in the township.

———

Considerable excitement was generated when it was reported a chimney was on fire in a building at the northwest corner of Ohio Avenue and Poplar Street. There was no call to the fire department, so perhaps the owner took care of business.

100 Years

March 11, 1920

The recently organized Shelby County Hunters and Angles Club has great plan.s the group has announced its membership goal is 1,000 members. The state has promised a $15,000 improvement plan for Lake Loramie.

———

A.W. Knauer says the cigar business is quite good. He just announced his newest product, the New Era cigar. He has found a ready market. Knauer recently expanded his plan and added new machinery.

75 Years

March 11, 1945

The raging Oho River is way out of its banks, all along its 851 mile route. It is at the fourth highest stage in its history. The river is right the flood wall in Portsmouth.

———

Captain Frank H. Marshall, representing the local national guard company, has made emergency mobilization plans in the event of a call up. He worked with Wagner Manufacturing and the Sidney Tanning Company. The call up will begin if the factory whistles sound 10 blasts, followed by a period of two minutes, then ten more blasts.

50 Years,

March 11, 1970

It was a great moment for the Holy Angels Wings basketball team. They bested arch-rival Piqua Catholic 63-54 to win the district title. What was the most memorable was the fact the school will never play each other again. They will be merging into one school beginning next school year.

———

Mrs. Clyde Taylor will serve as president of the Sidney Altrusa Club next year. Assisting her will be Mrs. Raleigh Taylor, vice-president, Mrs. John Davis, secretary, and Mrs. James Fitzgerald, Jr., treasurer.

25 Years

March 11, 1995

The Thomas Herring murder got underway in the Common Pleas Court today. Jury selection began. Louis A. Tucker is charged with the murder of Mr. Herring, a Maplewood area 54 year old. Daniel Brock, the other defendant, was found guilty earlier and sentenced to die in the Ohio electric chair in Columbus. A venire of 75 people was assembled. Many were excused the first day because they knew the victim or defendant. Jury selection is expected to take several days. Tucker also faces the death penalty.

———

Sidney High School wrestler Ted Cotterman has qualified for the state wrestling tournament for the second straight year. He finished fourth in the district to qualify. A questionable ‘slamming” call against him in his first match sent him to the loser’s bracket. He was his way to fourth place.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

