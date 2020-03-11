McCartyville plans St. Pat’s party

MCCARTYVILLE — The luck of the Irish is arriving in McCartyville Thursday evening, Marc 12, as the village holds the 37th annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration. +

And according to Larry L. Huelker, the event won’t be canceled because of the coronavirus.

“Our committee met last night (Tuesday) and we’re not canceling,” he said.

The festivities start with a sing-along at Patrick’s Pub at 7 p.m. Thursday night.

On Friday, March 13, the Knights of Columbus fish fry will be held at the Parish Activity Center beginning at 5 p.m. Drive through carryouts will be available. At 7 p.m., the toast to the queen will be held at Patrick’s Pub. The crowning of the queen will be at 7:30 p.m. at the Parish Activity Center.

Events for Saturday, March 14, begin at 11 a.m. with the Irish Jog from St. Patrick’s to McCartyville 5K race. At 1:30 p.m., the Irish parade begins at the church parking lot in the village. After the parade, Little Miss Shamrock will be crowned at the Parish Activity Center.

This year’s queen is Jill Spicer, daughter of Marian and the late Gary Spicer. She was chosen queen by Nick Schmitmeyer.

“I’ve lived in McCartyville my whole life,” said Spicer. “I’m very excited for the opportunity and honored to have been chosen to be queen.”

The parade grand marshals are Tom and Diane Reiss, who are referred to as the “heart and soul of McCartyville.”

“This is such an honor,” said Tom. “It’s great to be recognized.

“I like to take pride in our little town,” he said of all the programs he’s involved with. “What we love about our town is that we’re able to talk to church every Sunday.”

They are the parents of Adam and Diane Reiss, Shawn and Leslie (Reiss) Lenney, Andy and Krista Reiss, Justin and Angie (Maurer) Halker, Landon and Stacy Maurer, Adam Maurer and Caleb Maurer.

Tom has lived in MCartyville most of his life. He erected the flag pole in the center of town. When Clark’s store was taken down, he noticed a cedar tree was still standing and he began decorating it at Christmas and started the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony.

Tom is a member of St Patrick’s Day Committee; currently on the Cemetery Committee at church; a member for funeral setup for Tables and Chairs; decorates the town Christmas Tree and St. Patrick’s Day Tree; a leader in Christmas and St Patrick’s Day Sing-Alongs; built the Veteran Flag Display in center of town; helped Organize and Coach Little League Baseballl a past Cub Scout Leader; organized an effort to get a headstone for “Tanker’s” grave; and was maintenance officer for McCartyville Water for 20-plus years.

Diane is a blood draw volunteer; a Wilson Hospice volunteer; retired as a nurse from, and still volunteers, at Lima Memorial Hospital; a member for funeral setup in the Church Proper; and a past member of McCartyville Church choir.

They both organize the bingo games for church parish picnic.