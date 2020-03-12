Cathy Nelson to give presentation on the 1850 Women’s Rights Convention

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Historical Society and Riverside Art Center will host “Remember the Ladies”: The 1850 Women’s Rights Convention in Salem, Ohio with Cathy Nelson on Sunday, March 29, at 2 p.m. at Riverside Art Center, 3 W. Auglaize St., Wapakoneta. The event is free and open to the public.

The fight for women’s equality began more than two centuries ago. Attendees will learn about their pervasive struggle through letters and speeches from the fearless and tireless women who fought for their rights beginning with Abigail Adams to Sojourner Truth and others at the 1850 Women’s Rights Convention in Salem, Ohio.

Nelson is retired from Columbus City Schools with more than 36 years of service. She is founder and president emeritus of the Friends of Freedom Society, a nineteenth century historical research organization whose main focus is the underground railroad. Ms. Nelson has testified in Congress on behalf of the Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Act of 1997 and she and her extensive research has won numerous awards and widespread recognition. Participating in the Ohio Humanities Council Speakers Bureau for nearly two decades, she has consistently been one of its most popular presenters.

Nelson’s appearance is made possible through the Ohio Humanities Council’s Speakers Bureau. The Ohio Humanities Council is the state-based partner of the National Endowment for the Humanities. Through grants and public humanities programs we help Ohioans interpret the past, imagine the future, and define individual values. The Humanities Council is committed to creating vibrant communities throughout our state.

For more information about this presentation, contact the Auglaize County Historical Society at 419-738-9328.