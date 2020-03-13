NEW KNOXVILLE – Tickets will go on sale at noon on March 15 to hear former Ohio State University football coach Urban Meyer’s talk “Building An Elite Culture,” to be held June 13 in Auglaize County. The Raising The Barn 2.0 fundraising event is sponsored by the New Knoxville School Improvement Committee. Tickets can be found at thebarntwo.com.

The event will be held at the Piehl Family Arena at the Auglaize County Fairgrounds. Tickets for seats to the event range from $250 per person to $750 per person. There also will be a silent auction and 50/50 drawing, Due to the presence of a cash bar, people attending the event must be 21 or older.

This fundraiser is expected to raise $125,000 toward a $1.6 million Phase 1 project to build an 11,000 square foot gym expansion along with accessible bleachers and a playground to replace the one now on the site of the new gym. Construction is projected to begin Jan. 1, 2021.

According to committee member Jodi Hamstack, the group currently has 19% of the money needed and this event will go a long way toward meeting their goal.

Hamstack said that the subject of Meyer’s speech will be of particular interest to businesses in the area looking for ways to improve their corporate culture.

Once Phase 1 goals are reached, the campaign will turn to Phase 2, estimated to cost $1.65 million, which would include building referee locker room, equipment storage and a hall to the elementary school restrooms.

The Committee is also seeking individual donations toward the project. All donors giving $1000 or more over the 3-5 year fundraising period will be recognized on a donor wall displayed at the new gym entrance.

Donors also have an opportunity for naming rights of the new sports complex, new entrances, the bleachers, etc. More information can be found at their website thebarntwo.com.

Raising The Barn 2.0 committee members are Kim Waterman (New Knoxville Superintendent), Kay Webb (Athletic Director), Craig Leffel, Carey Piehl, Jozy Schwieterman, Taylor Hughes, Brian Lammers and Scott Stiles (Board of Education reps), Jamie Goecke, Amy Bruns, Rod Farley, Zach Spieles, Marc Dyrness, Jodi Hamstack, Ceron Warfield, Jocelyn Warfield and Mandy Barney.

Hamstack said the New Knoxville School Board of Education, The Athletic Boosters, and the School Improvement Committee are committed to additional future facility improvements. Initial research is also being conducted to enhance the school’s soccer and track facilities.

Raising The Barn 2.0 to host Urban Meyer

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

