Charges pending against former officer

ANNA — Domestic-related charges are pending against a former Anna Police auxiliary officer.

According to Anna Mayor Mark Pulfer, Phillip Lloyd has resigned his position with the department following an incident at his residence in February.

“On Feb. 25, 2020, I contacted the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and requested that they investigate an alleged incident involving an off-duty auxiliary Anna Police officer,” said Pulfer. “The investigation revealed that on Feb. 22 the off-duty officer, while at his home in the village, aimed his holstered weapon at a juvenile family member due to a comment that the juvenile made earlier in the day.

“The off-duty officer met with Sheriff’s detectives but declined to speak about the incident and requested an attorney. Shortly after, the officer voluntarily resigned from his position with the Anna Police Department,” he said. “I have been in close communication with the Sheriff’s Office regarding the status of the investigation. Criminal charges are pending through Sidney Municipal Court and the mother of the victim obtained a Civil Protection Order.”

Pulfer said he was unsure when Lloyd will appear in court and the exact charges which were filed against him.