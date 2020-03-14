COVID-19 doesn’t stop crowning.

Jill Spicer, left, of McCartyville, is toasted as the St. Patrick’s Day Queen during a ceremony at St. Patrick’s Pub in McCartyville, on Friday, March 13. Sitting with Spicer is her mother Marian Spicer, of McCartyville. Spicer was handed a Corona beer as a subtle joke about the Coronavirus impacting McCartyville’s St. Patrick’s Day activities.

Jill Spicer waves to the crowd after her crowning.

Jill Spicer waves to the crowd after her crowning.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Grand Marshalls Tom and Diane Reiss, are acknowledged by McCartyville Mayor Larry Huecker, all of McCartyville, at St. Patrick’s Pub on Friday, March 13.

St. Patrick's Day Parade Grand Marshalls Tom and Diane Reiss, are acknowledged by McCartyville Mayor Larry Huecker, all of McCartyville, at St. Patrick's Pub on Friday, March 13.

A kiss from Pickles was over in the blink of an eye.

A kiss from Pickles was over in the blink of an eye.

Last years St. Patrick’s Day queen, Erin Inman, places a tiara on the head of Jill Spicer, both of McCartyville.

Last years St. Patrick's Day queen, Erin Inman, places a tiara on the head of Jill Spicer, both of McCartyville.

