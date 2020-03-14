Ohio benefit recipients warned of potential scam

COLUMBUS – The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services has learned of a potential scam targeting recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and Medicaid.

Some recipients of those benefits have received fraudulent calls falsely claiming that their benefits are ending and requesting personally identifiable information such as their Social Security number.

These calls are not generated by the state of Ohio or any of its agencies. Individuals who have received these calls are encouraged to report them to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at 1-800-282-0515 or https://ohioprotects.org.

As a reminder, official communications regarding Ohio SNAP and/or Medicaid benefits originate from either 844-640-6446 (phone calls) or 614-350-2711 (text messages).