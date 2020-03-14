Botkins Board of Education denies abatement

BOTKINS – The Botkins Board of Education denied the request for 100 percent abatement on a new construction project requested by Platfoot Industrial Properties and Fertilizer Dealer Supply among other actions at its March 11 meeting.

The board moved to non-renew all supplemental contracts effective at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

The board hired substitutes Cheyanne Eagy, Katelynn Bell, Kim Davis and Audrey Kanars for the 2019-20 school year at a rate of $90 a day.

Botkins’ board moved to participate in Ohio SchoolComp for the 2020 Workers’ Compensation Group Rating Program. This third-party administration is CompManagement. The enrollment fee is $250.

The board approved a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying to the county auditor.

It adopted the changes to the board policy as presented.

The board accepted the donations of $1,500 from the 5 Star Basketball to the boys basketball fund and $1,000 from Josh and Jessica Meyer to be used for the Cara Meyer Scholarship.

The board adopted resolutions of commendations for Paige Doseck, who set a school record in the girls swimming 50 yard freestyle with a time of 28.17 seconds; Liza Aselage, who set a school record in the girls swimming 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:15.37; Declen Masur, who set a school record in the boys swimming 100 yard backstroke with a time of 1:12.07; and the boys swimming 200 yard medley relay team of Justin Shuga, Declen Masur, RJ Poeppelman and Keaton Schnippel, who were Ohio High School Athletic Association district tournament qualifiers.

The board also adopted resolutions of commendations for high school choir members Meg Russell, Ella Aufderhaar, Brian Del Real, Sarah VanBrocklin, Ainsley Manger, Kelsie Burmeister, Emma Ewry, Emma McName, Chloe Richardson, Paige Doseck and Averie Thorpe, who all earned Superior ratings at the Solo and Ensemble Competition.

The board adopted resolutions of commendations for high school choir members Ainsley Manger, Paige Doseck, Chloe Richardson and Alex Bajwa, who all earned Excellent ratings for their performances at the Solo and Ensemble competition.

The board adopted resolutions of commendations for high school choir members Sarah VanBrocklin, Chloe Richardson and Emma McName, who were chosen to be members of the Ohio Ambassadors of Music this past summer.

The board adopted resolutions of commendations for high school choir members Sarah VanBrocklin, Emma McName, Meg Russell, Chloe Richardson, Natalia Wiley, Ella Aufderhaar, Ainsley Manger, Robbie Lynch, Christian Denning and Alex Bajwa, who auditioned and were named to the Ohio Music Education Association District XI Honors Choir.

The board also adopted resolutions of commendations for junior high school choir members Kendra Billing, Marissa Berryman, Sophia Bajwa, Grace Wiseman, Alex Beam and Mark Carducci, who were chosen to participate in the OMEA Junior High Honors Choir.

The board adopted resolutions of commendations for high school band members Paige Doseck, Sarah VanBrocklin, Natalia Wiley, Nathan Ruppert, Andrew Monnin, Xavier Monnin, Emma Ewry, Elijah VanBrocklin, Gavin Fogt and Jacob Snider, who all earned Superior ratings at the Solo and Ensemble Competition.

The board adopted resolutions of commendations for junior high school band members JJ Meyer and Taylor Fullenkamp, who were chosen to participate in the OMEA District 11 Junior High Honors Band.

The Board of Education entered executive session but didn’t take any action.