Board of Elections to limit people at its office on election night

SIDNEY – The Shelby County Board of Elections is restricting who can be at its office Tuesday evening as a result of orders from Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Due to the most recent decision and regulation by DeWine that allows only 50 persons or fewer to congregate in a public place, the Board of Elections is restricting who is allowed in the building after the close of polls at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday for the primary election. Access will be available to the polling place election officials, media and one representative from each of the two major parties.