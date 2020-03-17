Sheriff’s log

TUESDAY

-3:23 p.m.: property damage crash. Deputies responded to the report a semi crashed into a yard at 21079 Wise Road in Jackson Township.

Village log

MONDAY

-9:28 p.m.: loud party. Fort Loramie Police was dispatched to 11623 State Route 362 in McLean Township on the report of a loud party with loud music.

Fire, rescue

TUESDAY

-10:50 a.m. to noon: medical. Anna Rescue and Botkins Police responded to two calls in the 100 block of Debra Drive in Dinsmore Township.

-9:43 a.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17500 block of state Route 119 in Jackson Township.

-3:30 a.m.: medical. Houston Rescue responded to the 600 block of Tacoma Trail in Washington Township.

MONDAY

–11:19 p.m.: medical. Fort Loramie Rescue responded to the 5300 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road in Turtle Creek Township.

-5:19 p.m.: fire. Russia, Houston and Lockington Fire Departments, Houston Rescue and deputies responded to 7858 Fessler Buxton Road in Washington Township.

–4:36 p.m.: crash with injuries. Maplewood Fire responded to Logan County on the report of a crash with injuries.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

