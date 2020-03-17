Primary Election postponed to June 2

SIDNEY — A game of tennis was played out Monday and ended with Ohio’s Primary Election being postponed until June 2. And now candidates and those with tax levies on the ballot must wait to find out the results of the election.

The first volley came with Gov. Mike DeWine and Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday afternoon they were supporting a lawsuit filed in Franklin County’s Common Pleas Court asking for the election to be postponed.

The shot was returned by Judge Richard Frye ruled against the lawsuit, stating the election would go on as scheduled on March 17.

After the ruling DeWine returned the final volley state Health Director Dr. Amy Acton shut down the polls late Monday night. DeWine said the decision was necessary during an unprecedented health crisis. LaRose directed all 88 Ohio county boards of elections to comply with Acton’s order, culminating in an in-person election June 2.

And with the postponement of the election, Shelby County Sheriff candidates Jim Frye and Mark Jordan, along with Sidney City Schools, which has a tax levy on the ballot, are determining the best way to proceed with their campaigns.

Candidates comments

Mark Jordan, who is competing against James R. Frye in the Republican primary for the party’s nomination for Shelby County sheriff, said he understood why Ohio’s primary elections were delayed.

“It’s personally disappointing from a standpoint of not knowing the results that were planned for,” Jordan said. “However, I understand that the current situation mandated some action.”

Jordan is waiting for guidance from elections officials before deciding how he will proceed with his campaign.

“We’re waiting to see what the remedy will be from the courts and the details of how the primary election will proceed,” he said. “Once we know the details, then we will revamp our plan for a successful win.

“My campaign is self funded, and based upon our revamping of our plan, we will do what’s necessary to continue communicating with potential voters.”

Jordan – the CEO of Bluecrest Electronics, a sergeant with the Botkins Police Department and a deputy with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office – said he hopes everyone stays healthy while the world deals with the new coronavirus that led to the postponement of Ohio’s elections.

“I just hope that everyone stays healthy from this pandemic, and my family and I will be praying for everyone,” he said.

Frye, the chief deputy with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

What’s next?

Shelby County Board of Elections Director Pam Kerrigan said the board received a directive from LaRose concerning the June 2 primary.

Guidelines provided by LaRose include:

• Boards of elections are prohibited from processing any new voter registrations for the June 2 election. The Feb. 14, 2020, voter registration deadline remains the voter registration deadline.

• Absentee ballots will be accepted at the boards of election until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. No ballots will be tabulated until the close of polls on June 2.

• Boards will be required to process absentee ballot applications received at the board of elections postmarked by May 26. Absentee ballots must be postmarked by June 1 and must be received by the boards of elections by June 12.

• In-person voting will be held June 2 from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

• The post-primary campaign finance deadline is July 10 for all candidates and levy committees.

YMCA child care remains open

“For over 50 years, the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA, as a charitable organization, has been serving our community,” said Ed Thomas, CEO. “As we face what is considered unprecedented circumstances, we continue to do all that we can to meet the needs of those we serve.”

The YMCA closed and canceled all programs and fitness operations effective March 16, 2020.

“However, per the governor’s temporary exception, we will continue to provide our Child Development Center services for all age groups, including infant through school age, for as long as we are allowed to do so. Once the anticipated ruling from the governor is given, our Child Development Center will close to the general public. It is strongly advised that all parents using our program begin seeking alternative care options,” said Thomas.

“Even though we will eventually be closed to the general public, our Y, in response to a partnership with public health officials, is working to become a Critical Child Care provider which will allow us to offer vital care to meet the needs of families who are regarded as first responders and health care workers. In other words, for all those who will be working tirelessly to keeping the rest of us safe and protected,” he said.

For additional information, call the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA at 937-492-9134.

Angie Harvey, food service director for Anna Local Schools, packs a lunch for one of 100 students signed up to receive a free lunch from the school district in the wake of the school closures ordered by Gov. Mike DeWine. Anna Local Schools have offered lunches to students who benefit from the reduced price/free lunch program since Monday, and Harvey hopes to continue the program as long as it is needed. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_ANNA_LUNCHES-1.jpg Angie Harvey, food service director for Anna Local Schools, packs a lunch for one of 100 students signed up to receive a free lunch from the school district in the wake of the school closures ordered by Gov. Mike DeWine. Anna Local Schools have offered lunches to students who benefit from the reduced price/free lunch program since Monday, and Harvey hopes to continue the program as long as it is needed. Blythe Alspaugh | Sidney Daily News Tom Wisener of Fort Lormaie, an election day rover, carries back an E-Pollbook to the Shelby County Board of Elections Tuesday morning after the primary election was postponed until June 2. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_election-1.jpg Tom Wisener of Fort Lormaie, an election day rover, carries back an E-Pollbook to the Shelby County Board of Elections Tuesday morning after the primary election was postponed until June 2. Amy Chupp | Sidney Daily News

ODH director shuts down March 17 election due to COVID-19

By Melanie Speicher and Kyle Shaner

Reach Melanie Speicher at mspeicheer@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4822.

Reach Melanie Speicher at mspeicheer@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4822.