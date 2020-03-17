Botkins Scouts achieve rank of Eagle

BOTKINS – Botkins Troop 98 Eagle Class of 2019 had its final Eagle Court of Honor March 14 at St Lutheran Church in Botkins, which is the charter organization for the troop.

The troop celebrated R.J. Poeppelman with his parents, Linda and Scott Poeppelman. He was joined by Justin Shuga and Jacob Snider, who had their Eagle Court of Honor a couple of weeks ago. All three earned the rank of Eagle during 2019 and celebrated their accomplishments recently.

Poeppelman’s Eagle Scout project was a flag pole at the Botkins Community Park track field.

Shuga’s project also was at the park with bench repair and mapping the park for visitors.

Snider created a prayer garden at Immanuel Church in Kettlersville.

All three scouts are juniors at Botkins High School and lead by Scoutmaster Scott Poeppelman.