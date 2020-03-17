Hardin-Houston Board of Education approves administrative contract extensions

HOUSTON – Hardin-Houston Local School’s Board of Education approved administrative contract extensions and took other actions during its regular meeting on March 15.

The board approved the administrative contract extensions for Assistant Principal/Athletic Director Craig Knouff, Elementary Principal Sara Roseberry and Technology Director Matt Stephens, each effective Aug. 1, 2021, to July 31, 2024.

The board approved maternity leave for teacher Samantha Stephens for six weeks beginning approximately May 23.

The board approved Catrina (Terri) Wogaman as a classified substitute for the 2019-20 school year. It also approved the certified substitute list provided weekly by the Midwest Regional Educational Service Center retroactively for the 2019-20 school year.

Hardin-Houston’s board approved the resignation of junior varsity baseball coach Brian Edwards for the 2019-20 school year.

The board authorized the 2020-21 Ohio High School Athletic Association membership for the seventh through 12th grades.

The board approved the facility improvement and energy savings project through the Ohio Council of Educational Purchasing Consortia procurement method.

The school board approved early graduation for David Pickering, pending successful completion of all state and school district requirements.

The board approved student trips including the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America state conference trip for April 23-24, the FFA state convention trip for April 30-May 1 and the FFA camp for June 1-5.

The board of education approved all treasurer recommendations.

The board entered into executive session. It didn’t take any action.

The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. April 20 in the school’s media center.