125 Years

March 18, 1895

The City of Sidney may have a pawn broker business in town. The mayor reported to council he has received a petition from Charles Small to open a pawnbroker business. The matter will be referred to the finance committee for a recommendation.

———

C.E. Bush has been appointed as the agent for the Standard Oil Company in Sidney. He will be replacing Ed McVay, who resigned. McVay will continue the business with Mr. Bush until the latter recovers from a broken leg. McVay wll then pursue the mercantile business in Jackson Center.

100 Years

March 18, 1920

The Sidney Girls Glee Club will be presenting a play, “The Feast of the Red Corn.” Students starring include Florence King, Marian Cook, Mildred Inskeep, Mary Doorley, Margaret Faulkner and Frances Potter.

———

Hope Mullen, the Sidney middle weight fighter, was not match for the Columbus fighter, Bryan Downey, the “Fighting Harp.” Downey triumphed in the fourth round of a scheduled ten rounder.

———

Suffrage leaders predicted the amendment to the federal constitution allowing women to vote will be effective March 23. Ratification by the legislatures in Washington and Delaware is expected March 22.

75 Years

March 18, 1945

News has been received that Philip Sanders has been rescued. He and his wife had been held captive in Cebu, the Philippines for more than three years by the Japanese. It is unknown when the couple might return to this country.

———

One-third of the month is gone, and the Red Cross drive is moving toward its goal. The goal is $24,900. The volunteers have raised $10,017.

———

The Sidney High School Music Department will present the Black and White Fantasy. The members are called the Black Fantasy Circle, and they consist of Pat Milligan, Everett Boyer, John Mauer, Bob Bulle, Leo Kastner and Eugene Runyon with Dick Melvin as interlocutor

50 Years

March 18, 1970

Police and postal officials are making extensive preparations to protect the largest shipment of currency ever seen in Sidney. It is valued at over a billion dollars. The exhibit was put together by the Kiwanis Club of Sidney. It is being sent by the Treasury Department’s Bureau of Engraving to Sidney High School for display on April 8th.

———

The exhibit features displays of all US currency from 1881 to present. Officials of Con World, the world’s largest newspaper for coin collectors, are working with the other groups to host the exhibit. Sidney’s Kiwanis Club has been honored by the state-wide group for award winning programming for two straight years.

25 Years

March 18, 1995

Frank Hoehne had his last day as County Auditor today. After 40 years of crunching numbers, Hoehne says it is time for a change. He served 12 years as county auditor. He will be replaced by Joe DeWeese. He defeated Democrat Connie Watercutter in November. Hoehne’s biggest accomplishment was the conversion of all records to the computer.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

