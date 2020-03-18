Bowling for Kids’ Sake just shy of $48,000 goal

SIDNEY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County’s Bowl For Kids’ Sake, held on March 6 and 7 at Bel-Mar Lanes in Sidney and McBos Lanes in Versailles was supported by 142 businesses who sponsored, made general donations, or donated prizes for the event, and brought together 352 bowlers to make up the 71 participating teams.

“The support we receive from our two county service area continues to amaze me year after year. From individual bowlers to company sponsors everyone is always so giving. The support will go a long way in all of our mentoring programs. It is such a BIG help in allowing us to serve the youth in our counties. Thanks to everyone who took part in our biggest fundraiser of the year,” Executive Director Jennifer Bruns said.

This year’s event has raised $43,777 so far, which is just shy of the $48,000 goal. Donations are still being accepted.

The money raised will go toward the school-based Buddies program and the community-based program that establishes one-to-one mentoring relationships between caring adults and children. Last year the local agency served over 300 children in Shelby and Darke counties.

Prize levels were determined by the amount each individual raised. Participants who raised at least $50 ($25 for those under 18) were awarded event T-shirts. Those who fundraised up to $75 were entered into a drawing for a $50 Amazon gift card, and this year’s winner was Roz Sever who bowled with the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home team. Those who raised up to $150 qualified for three entries into the Amazon gift card drawing along with one entry in a $500 cash grand prize drawing. This year’s grand prize winner was Nolan Shardo, who bowled with the MJS Plastics team. The “Individual Most Money Raised” award went to Jason Viapiano, who raised $900. He bowled on the city of Sidney Police Department’s team. Jason was awarded a Cleveland Overnight gift basket including a Visa gift card for overnight stay costs, two tickets to Cleveland Monsters, a Cleveland Browns signed picture, and a $25 Darden Restaurant Gift Card. Jason Viapiano and Joe Rizzo both received $50 Kroger Gift cards for raising $600 or more.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby and Darke County thank this year’s Big Bowl sponsors, Cargill, J& J Enterprises, Fraternal Order of Eagles #1403 in Sidney, Koenig Equipment, Midwest Ohio Dental Care, Mantor Auto & Truck Repair, Sidney Body CARSTAR, Wilson Health, Troy CARSTAR, & Tam 105.5, along with all of their company sponsors.

Photos and a list of our sponsors from the event can be found on the agency’s website at https://www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org/.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is a United Way partner agency.

Sidney Police Officer Jeremey Lorenzo gets ready to bowl at Bowling for Kids’ Sake, held March 6 and 7 at Bel-Mar Lanes in Sidney. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_LORENZO_BOWLING.jpg Sidney Police Officer Jeremey Lorenzo gets ready to bowl at Bowling for Kids’ Sake, held March 6 and 7 at Bel-Mar Lanes in Sidney.