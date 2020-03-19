125 Years

March 19, 1895

Although women were given the opportunity to vote for the first time in the Democratic primary, only 13 did so. The results were also disappointing. In the school board race, the final tally stood as follows: E.L. Hoskins, 298; C.F. Yager, 271; Mrs. Nancy J. Amos, 64; Mrs. Jane K. Arbuckle, 57.

———

The results were much better on the Republican side. 196 female votes were included in the 407 cast. The final tally showed: C.F. Hickock, 267; R.V. Jones, 151; Mrs. Arbuckle, 369; Mrs. Amos, 143

100 Years

March 19, 1920

Evans Johnson, a well-known maker of candy in this area, took out his papers to become a naturalized citizen. Mr. Johnson has been in America 6 years. He also took out papers in 1917. He originally came from Macedonia, Greece. He built his new candy factory this past summer on Crescent Drive in Sidney.

———

On orders of the president of the gas company, gas supplies were shut off to twelve Sidney manufacturing companies today at noon. No warning was given. Some of the businesses were able to install gas to keep operating but many were not. The candy companies were very hard hit.

75 Years

March 19, 1945

Endorsements for several positions were made last evening under the direction of Carl Lehman. These included C.L. Buirely of Jackson Center, traveling auditor for the highway department; Ed Aneshansley, superintendent of roadside parks for the highway department; and Henry Stolle of Botkins, manager of the liquor store, along with Charles Wooley and Cliff Gearhart, employees of the liquor store.

———

The Women’s Society of the First Presbyterian church elected officers the other day. Mrs. Robert Roth was re-elected president. Also elected were Mrs. Fred Schulze, first vice-president, Mrs. Wilfred Zimpfer, second vice-president, Mrs. Ben McCullough, third vice-president, Mrs. Damon Quinn, secretary and Mrs. C.D.W. Anderson, treasurer.

50 Years

March 19, 1970

The Holy Angels Wings were oh, so close. The boys basketball team was playing in the regional final game against Lincoln Heights Tigers. The Wings let the game slip away, losing 77-67. They received the regional runner-up trophy, however. It is the only one of its kind in Sidney for sure. Coach Jerry DeLong was disappointed but please with the 24-3 record.

25 Years

March 19, 1995

The murder trial of Louis Tucker is continuing today. He is charged in the death of Maplewood area man Thomas Herring. Co-defendant Daniel Brock was called to testify but the other side objected. The judge ruled he could not be made to testify. Testimony in the state’s case continued today.

———

One of Jackson Center’s historic homes is being renovated. Dr. Kreg and Lori Huffer have purchased the property located at 205 West Pike street in the village. The home was built in the 1880s and served as the first school house in the area. The Heads Up Beauty Salon will occupy the first floor along with Jacque Mintchell Accounting. The second floor will be an apartment.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_artforlogoHISTORIALSOCIETY-11.jpg

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

