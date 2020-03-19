Detectives seize drugs, cash, guns

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office made a drug bust Wednesday after receiving a tip from the Sidney Police Department detectives.

According to Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart, Sidney Police detectives had information that a male in the village of Port Jefferson was selling narcotics from a residence.

Through an ongoing investigation in conjunction with Sidney Police detectives, a traffic stop was made on a motor vehicle leaving 202 N. Elm St. in Port Jefferson. During the traffic stop, a male identified as Griffin R. Davis, age 19, was a passenger in the vehicle. A search of the vehicle was conducted after a positive K-9 response. Located on Davis was marijuana and $385 cash.

A search warrant was prepared for 202 N. Elm St. in Port Jefferson, which was then executed by detectives from both the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Sidney Police. Upon searching the residence approximately 950 dosage units of LSD (acid), 76 THC edibles, 100 THC vape cartridges, three bags of raw marijuana, 12 containers of hash, two handguns, drug paraphernalia and $5,735 in cash was recovered.

This case is still under investigation and will be presented to the Shelby County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration of charges.