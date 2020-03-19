New methods for Sidney utility, tax return payments

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney has instituted new methods for city making utility payments, account transfers and tax returns and payments. City of Sidney facilities are now closed in an effort avoid spreading COVID-19 .

For utility payments and account transfers

The following options are available to make a utility payment or account transfer:

• By mail: 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney OH 45365

• Drop box: located near front door of the Municipal Building, 201 W. Poplar St.

• Online at www.sidneyoh.com by using a checking or savings account, credit or debit card

• The bank bill payment process: Be sure to include utility account number, which is located on the utility bill. The first nine to 10 digits before the hyphen is the account number, the five digits after the hyphen is the customer number.

• By phone: This is NEW, for additional customer convenience during this coronavirus pandemic. Payments via credit or debit card may now be taken by phone. Call 937-498-8114 to make a utility payment by phone.

For new service or for service transfers: Changes in service will take place over the phone with the proper information. As service changes require a form of identification, you will need to provide a copy of your driver’s license or other form of identification, and may need to submit a copy of your lease by email in order to start service. For more information call 937-498-8114.

The city of Sidney warns citizens to be aware of a payment site that frequently comes up if a “Google” search is conducted to pay a Sidney utility bill: doxo.com. This site will submit a payment for the Sidney utility bill, but will charge a high fee to do so.

For tax returns and payments

Tax forms and instructions are available on the city’s website at www.sidneyoh.com. Tax returns and tax payments may submitted using the following methods:

• By mail: 201 W. Poplar St., Sidney OH 45365

• Drop box: located near front door of the Municipal Building, 201 W. Poplar St.

• By phone: For tax payments only, payments by credit or debit card can be made by calling 937-498-8114.

For more information and assistance, please call 937-498-8114 Monday through Friday from 8 am to 5 pm. You may also reach someone about tax returns by email at customer_service@sidneyoh.com