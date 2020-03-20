On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, March 23, 2020, at 6:30 p.m in the Municipal Building’s Council Chambers.

City Manager Mark Cundiff will present the city of Sidney’s response and a resolution on its emergency action due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is expected for council to adopt the resolution.

It is expected for council to adopt the following three ordinances, and they are:

• To assess the cost of the removal of litter or junk on private property;

• To amend sections of ordinances regarding “salary increments” and “overtime compensation;”

• To amend a section of an ordinance pertaining to city employees’ personnel policies, procedures and regulations and some city employees’ pay classification plan for 2020;

Council will be introduced to and is expected to adopt the four ordinances by declaring them an emergency, which would become effective upon adoption. Three of these ordinances authorize the refinancing of three outstanding general obligation (G.O.) bonds issues that would likely financially benefit the city of Sidney. A four ordinance will consolidating the three bond issues of the city of Sidney.

Council is also expected to adopt a resolution to confirm the reappointment of Angela Ross to a new five-year term on the Sidney Recreation Board to expire April 1, 2025.

Ross has served on the Recreation Board since August 2014 when she filled the unexpired term of Ward Cartright.There will also be discussions on the Montrose Avenue Fairground gate and the Ohio Building update.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, March 23, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Council is expected to adopt a resolution to declare a state of emergency due to COVID-19 and to declare it an emergency, so that it will take affect upon passage.

The will also be a discussion on COVID-19 and “Where we are and where we are headed as a village.”