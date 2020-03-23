UVCC donates medical supplies

PIQUA – Upper Valley Career Center donated more than 1,000 gloves and masks along with hundreds of gowns and disposable scrubs to Upper Valley Medical Center.

With the great demand for personal protective equipment for health care workers, and shrinking supplies, Upper Valley Medical Center asked Upper Valley Career Center for assistance.

Upper Valley Career Center then collected supplies from its Medical Careers Academy and Veterinary Science programs. Students usually use the materials for their medical and veterinary classes but weren’t currently utilizing them as in-person classes have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Medical Career Instructor Tami Yahle, Supervisor Tim Cordonnier and Assistant Superintendent Jason Haak delivered the supplies to Upper Valley Medical Center on Friday.

“We have a great community support and believe that part of our mission to serve others, especially in this time of significant need,” said Nancy Luce, superintendent of Upper Valley Career Center.