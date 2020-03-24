Schedule adjustments continue

SIDNEY — The changes in what’s open and what’s closed continues to change daily.

As a result of the Primary Election suspension of March 17, 2020, the Shelby County Board of Elections has adopted the following interim operating procedures:

1. Board of Elections Office will be staffed during normal hours Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. However, facilities will not be open to the public. Staff may be reached via phone 937-498-7207 or email: shelby@ohiosos.gov.

2. If you have voted early or via absentee ballot prior to 2 p.m. on March 16, 2020, your vote has been processed and are secure. You do not need to take any further action for this election.

3. If you have not yet voted, you may request an absentee ballot application through the phone number or email address in No. 1. above. Absentee ballot applications are also available in a box at our front office door. Upon authorization from the Secretary of State’s Office, we will mail you an absentee ballot for voting. You will then be able to return it to our offices via USPS mail.

4. Absentee ballot applications will also be available during normal office hours through an application storage box located just outside the front door.

Procedures may be subject to change based on future directions provided to us from the Secretary

of State’s Office. Any changes will be posted to the board of election’s website and published in the newspaper as they are received.

• The Shelby County Transfer Station will be closed on Saturdays beginning immediately, until further notice. Normal business hours remain Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m.- 4 p.m.

• In following both the letter and spirit of Gov. Mike DeWine’s most recent proclamation further restricting business and social activities in Ohio, the Sidney Council 659 Knights of Columbus will continue its Friday evening fry events.

The event will again be carry-out only. The governor’s order allows for restaurants and other businesses to operate with take-away service.

All men working the fish fry will be provided proper personal protective equipment, and all will be screened prior to the event by a medical professional.

Patrons will enter the south side of the parking lot, where their order will be taken. They will then proceed to the other side of the building, where their dinners will be delivered.

“While it’s only a little thing, these fish fry events are a staple in Sidney and Shelby County,” stated Grand Knight R. Michael Johnson. “In these times of uncertainty, we believe by staying the course, we are at least providing a modicum of normality.”

• Russia Local Schools have canceled the March Board of Education Meeting. Once changes in legislation are made, the board hope to schedule a virtual meeting.

• Beginning the morning of Tuesday, March 24, all Miami and Shelby County Winas Chocolates + Coffees stores will be moving online to winanscandies.com. For other locations, check the local Winans store Facebook page in order to find out exactly how the store is handling the “Stay at Home” order: bit.ly/WinansLocations.

• Sidney-Shelby County Public Employee Reitrees meeting at Dorothy Love April 9 has been canceled.

The Shelby County United Way has shared the following information:

• Agape Distribution: The food pantry is still operating normal business hours. Clients will now have curb side service versus going through the store. They will be asked to park in front of the store on Brooklyn and call 498-4368 to register. The food will be brought out to the car. In addition to their existing clients, Agape has provided certificates to the local school districts for their qualified students. Those families can also pull up curb side and call in and provide the certificate to the staff member. Agape needs 8-12 volunteers daily. Please call 937-498-4368 to volunteer.

Agape’s mobile pantry is still open and will resume their monthly schedule.

First Saturday of the Month: Port Jefferson 9 a.m. to noon and Maplewood 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Second Saturday of the Month: Botkins 9 a.m. to noon and Anna 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Third Saturday of the Month: Russia 9 a.mk. to noon and Fort Loramie 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Fourth Saturday of the Month: Lockington 9 a.m. to noon and 12:30 to 3:30 p.m.

• Alpha Community Center and Holy Angels Soup Kitchen are preparing carry out lunches for pick up 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. Alpha Community Center’s emergency pantry is also open during the same time frame.

• Sidney Salvation Army food pantry is open Monday thru Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. They will deliver food to shut ins by calling 937-492-5013.

• FISH food pantry and prescription assistance is open 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday thru Friday and they are letting one person in at a time.

• Shelby County Veteran Services is open normal business hours. Veteran’s and their families needing food assistance can visit the office or call ahead to 937-498-7282. A staff member will bring the food out to the client.

• Jackson Center Fish Pond food pantry will remain open normal hours on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month.

• Compassionate Care is operating normal business hours. Patients are to call the clinic to schedule an appointment, 937-492-9400. Screening questions will be asked. Medication can be picked up in the lobby.

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will be opening a Pandemic Child Care Center for Essential Workers starting Wednesday, March 25. Interested families can call 492-9134. The YMCA needs additional child care workers to meet the Governor’s mandate of one staff person per six children in separate areas.

• Wilma Valentine Child Care will be opening a Pandemic Child Care Center for Essential Workers starting Thursday, March 26. Interested families can call 937-498-4566

• Wilson Health is accepting donations from the public and medical providers for needed supplies Monday through Friday at 10am. They are currently accepting face masks, gloves, gowns, face shields, hand sanitizers, wipes, and thermometers. The main lobby (door 1) is the staging area for donation drop offs.

Visit coronavirus.ohio.gov to learn more or call during the hours of 9am to 8pm, 833-427-5634.

• The 211 helpline is staffed 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to provide information and resources available in the community and the region.