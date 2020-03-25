Community Blood Center: We need blood donors

DAYTON – Family and friends of former Moraine Mayor Bob Rosencrans say it is more important than ever to carry on with the 10th annual Bob Rosencrans Memorial Blood Drive, set for Saturday, March 28 from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dayton Community Blood Center, 349 South Main St. Appointments can be made online at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Community Blood Center is calling on donors to help prevent a blood shortage as the community acts to halt the spread of coronavirus COVID-19. CBC is also enforcing new cautions and restrictions at blood drives, including social distance between donors.

“We still plan to have the blood drive,” said Megan Rosencrans, daughter of the former Moraine mayor. “I’ve been reminding people about it, letting them know how dire the need is right now with so many drives cancelled.”

Bob Rosencrans led a life dedicated to community service, including his years on Moraine City Council and his more than 70 lifetime blood donations. He was 61 and serving his second term as Moraine mayor in 2010 when he was killed in a car accident. The family has sponsored the blood drive in his memory since 2011.

Giving blood is essential to public health

Blood drives are exempt from the Ohio Department of Health Stay at Home Order and eligible donors are free to leave their homes to donate. The Dayton CBC Donor Center is operating under regular hours, plus Sunday operation from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. All mobile blood drives are proceeding on schedule.

CBC is urging donors to make an appointment to donate to maintain a safe environment at blood drives. Spacing donors through appointments maintains social distancing by reducing wait time and congregating. Appointments can be made online at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

CBC will reschedule appointments times or ask donors to reschedule for another day to maintain social distancing at blood drives. CBC thanks donors for their flexibility and patience.

Blood supply update

After March 23, collections CBC’s hospital inventory is at a 6-to-12 day supply across blood types. Lows are type O-positive at 6 days and B-positive at 7 days.

•March 23 collections: The Dayton CBC Donor Center totaled 120 donors with 75 red cell units and 28 platelet and plasma collected. In mobile activity the Centerville community blood drive totaled 84 donors and the Randolph County community blood drive totaled 36 donors. Donors totaled 240 at all locations.

• CBC’s hospital inventory: 8-day supply with a range of 8-to-14 days across blood types.

• Blood Drive Cancellations: 58

• Projected Units Lost: 2,400

• Donor strong blood drive continues next week

Dayton Donor Center hours are Monday through Thursday 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Week of March 23 Community Blood Drives

Thursday, March 26

• Tipp City United Methodist Church, 8 West Main St., Tipp City OH 1:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

• Carlisle High School has been cancelled

• Wilmington College has been cancelled

• LexisNexis has been cancelled

Friday, March 27

• Franklin Monroe High School has been cancelled

• Piqua High School has been cancelled

• Badin High School has been cancelled

Saturday, March 28

• 10th Annual Moraine Mayor Bob Rosencrans Memorial Blood Drive, Dayton CBC, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Fairhaven Church, 637 East Whipp Road, Centerville 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

• St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• St. Charles Borromeo Parish, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The blood supply is safe, and it is safe to donate. Donors must be in good health. People with any cough or cold symptoms should not come to a blood drive. Temperatures should be taken before coming to a blood drive.

There are no reported cases of coronavirus transmission through blood transfusion. CBC is increasing hygienic and sanitary procedures.

Blood drives are an essential activity for public health. They are controlled events with infection safeguards to protect donors, staff, and blood products.

Blood donation requirements: Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card. Donors must be at least 17 years of age or 16 years old with parental consent (form available at www.givingblood.org or at CBC branch & blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically. Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE. Appointments can be made online at www.DonorTime.com.