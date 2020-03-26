125 years ago

March 26, 1895

The German Methodist Church building on the corner of Ohio Avenue and South Street was sold to the trustees of the German Baptist Church today. The price was $2,300. He negotiating was handled by Mrs. Samuel Shaw.

———

The Klute Band has two new members. They are George Durnbaugh of Lima and Charles Levelsburger of Mansfield. The former plays the clarinet and the latter plays the flute and piccolo. Both men have secure employment in Sidney.

———

Jacob Gibson of North Baltimore has leased the vacant room in the Metcalf Building. He will be opening a hardware and stove store in a few weeks.

100 years ago

March 26, 1920

The Rev. H.H, Schuh of Anna delivered a lecture on his trip to the war-torn countries of Europe to the National Lutheran Council at a special meeting in Toledo.

———

Charles Beeson, well-known about this city as “Froggy” was struck by an eastbound Big Four train about 2 a.m. Sunday morning while walking along the tracks between Ohio and West Avenues. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of cuts and bruises and is reported improved today.

75 years ago

March 26, 1945

The Anna Cannery, one of the most interesting and productive projects in this area, will again be in operation this summer. Meetings of residents are planned in Anna, Botkins, McCartyville and Kettlersville in the coming weeks.

———

The Shelby County Saddle Club was formally organized last night at a meeting in the secretary’s office at the Fairgrounds. G.C. Oalley of Maplewood was elected president. Harold DeVelvis, vice president, J.J, Sherman, treasurer and James W. Rhodes secretary. Board members will be Emerson Deam, Tom Hussey, Floyd Higgins, Melvin Graver and Richard Stang.

50 years ago

March 26, 1970

The Anna High School band scored high marks at the Troy Band Festival. The Anna group received a 1 or superior rating. The contest was sponsored by the Ohio Music Education Association. The rating will make them eligible to compete in the state competition at Pleasant View High School in Grove City.

———

Dickman Supply, Inc., of 230 East Russell Road, was recently host for the 100th anniversary of the F.E. Meyers & Bro. Company located in Ashland, Ohio. They manufacture water pump equipment. The local firm is the largest stocking distributor of the Meyer equipment in this area, serving dealers within a 50 mile radius.

25 years ago

March 26, 1995

A juror in the Louis Tucker has some explaining to do. Thomas Marshall was serving on the Tucker jury. He failed to show up the last morning of the trial. Judge John Schmitt waited a half hour, then named an alternate juror to replace Marshall. The tardy juror showed up about an hour late and was told he was no longer on the jury- but his troubles were not over. Judge Schmitt cited him for contempt of court. Marshall will be appearing on the charge next week.

———

The Jackson Center Lady Tigers are the champs. They won the Division IV state title after it defeated East Canton for the title 77-68 in overtime. The East Canton team was also 27-0. Coach Amy Jenkins summarized her team: “In the future there may be a team as good, but there will never be one better.” The village is celebrating the big win. Julie Regula was named the Most Valuable Player in the Division IV tournament. Also named to the all-tournament team was Brandi Schilling. Tracy Schilling scored her 1,000th point during the state play. Several hundred people attended the parade held in downtown Jackson Center for the team.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

