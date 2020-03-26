Council adopts legislation as city offices close, meetings cancel

SIDNEY — Essential business was handled during Monday evening’s Sidney City Council meeting as city officials planned for city offices to continue to be closed and meetings postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Council adopted the following three ordinances, according to City Clerk Kari Egbert, and they are:

• To assess the cost of the removal of litter or junk on private property for outstanding invoices through Feb. 3, 2020, which remain outstanding as of March 4, 2020.

Finance Officer Ginger Adams said a total of six properties will be assessed a total of $7,386 for junk removal.

• To amend sections of ordinance (A-3000) regarding “salary increments” and “overtime compensation;”

• To amend a section of an ordinance pertaining to city employees’ personnel policies, procedures and regulations and some city employees’ pay classification plan for 2020 for the newly created public works director position.

Cundiff said city staff is preparing for the upcoming retirement of Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Gary Clough and has amended ordinance A-3000 based upon the discussion from the March 9, 2020, council meeting. The amended legislation only covers only the public works director position. Additional discussion on hiring an assistant to the city manager or assistant city manager position will be discussed at a future date.

Council was also introduced to and adopted the four ordinances by declaring them an emergency, which makes them effective upon adoption. Three of these ordinances authorizes the refinancing of three outstanding general obligation (G.O.) bonds issues that would financially benefit the city of Sidney. The fourth ordinance authorizes the consolidation of the three bond issues of the city of Sidney.

The three general obligation bond issues to be refinanced include:

• Series 2010 various purpose bonds used for sewer design and construction of the police facility;

• Series 2013 various purpose bonds used for the water source project and both the Kuther Road and Menards TIFs;

• Series 2010 recovery zone economic development bonds used for the water source project.

Council also adopted a resolution to confirm the reappointment of Angela Ross to a new five-year term on the Sidney Recreation Board to expire April 1, 2025.

Ross has served on the Recreation Board since August 2014 when she filled the unexpired term of Ward Cartright.

In other business, Vice Mayor Mardie Milligan asked for an update on opening of the city water park. Cundiff said a number of items remained “up in the air,” but staff will continue to monitor the situation and will provide council with additional updates.

Mayor Mike Barhorst shared that the Sidney Bicentennial pins have arrived, Egbert’s minutes said. He also indicated hard copies of the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s annual report were available. Members of council received electronic copies prior to Monday’s meeting.

Council members Steve Klingler and Jenny VanMatre were absent Monday and were excused by council. Both Klinger and VanMatre, following Gov. Mike DeWine’s orders to isolate after returning from Florida, attended the meeting via conference call. Due to public meeting requirements they were not permitted to participate in the discussions or votes. Barhorst thanked Klinger and VanMatre for following the govenor’s orders to self-isolate after returning from travel.

By Sheryl Roadcap sroadcap@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at 937-538-4823.

