Posted on by

Cruise gets people out of the house

,

A car drives past the Big Four Bridge during a cruise around Sidney organized by the Shelby County Historical Center at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. The cruise allowed people to get out and do something during the isolation imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

A car drives past the Big Four Bridge during a cruise around Sidney organized by the Shelby County Historical Center at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. The cruise allowed people to get out and do something during the isolation imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.


A car drives past the Big Four Bridge during a cruise around Sidney organized by the Shelby County Historical Center at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. The cruise allowed people to get out and do something during the isolation imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.


A car drives past the Big Four Bridge during a cruise around Sidney organized by the Shelby County Historical Center at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. The cruise allowed people to get out and do something during the isolation imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.


Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Video:

Source: Luke

A car drives past the Big Four Bridge during a cruise around Sidney organized by the Shelby County Historical Center at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. The cruise allowed people to get out and do something during the isolation imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

A car drives past the Big Four Bridge during a cruise around Sidney organized by the Shelby County Historical Center at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. The cruise allowed people to get out and do something during the isolation imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_DSC_7347-1.jpgA car drives past the Big Four Bridge during a cruise around Sidney organized by the Shelby County Historical Center at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. The cruise allowed people to get out and do something during the isolation imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

A car drives past the Big Four Bridge during a cruise around Sidney organized by the Shelby County Historical Center at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. The cruise allowed people to get out and do something during the isolation imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_DSC_7366-1.jpgA car drives past the Big Four Bridge during a cruise around Sidney organized by the Shelby County Historical Center at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. The cruise allowed people to get out and do something during the isolation imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

A car drives past the Big Four Bridge during a cruise around Sidney organized by the Shelby County Historical Center at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. The cruise allowed people to get out and do something during the isolation imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/03/web1_SDN033120CruiseCovid19-1.jpgA car drives past the Big Four Bridge during a cruise around Sidney organized by the Shelby County Historical Center at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 28. The cruise allowed people to get out and do something during the isolation imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

VideoID: EDl7qykgEdU
VideoType: YOUTUBE
URL:
Video Embed String:
Video Caption:
Video Credit: Luke
Video Position:

(use the “for files…” link above to associate attached files with this source)