Income tax filing deadline extended

SIDNEY — The state of Ohio and the city of Sidney both extended their tax filing deadlines to match the new federal deadline of July 15.

The city of Sidney matches the pushed-back deadlines for both federal and state income tax and state tax, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a press release from the city of Sidney said.

The state extended its deadline to July 15 by action of the tax commissioner of the state of Ohio and Ohio House Bill 197, which was signed by Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday, March 27.

The Sidney income tax filing deadline is directly tied to the state deadline by city ordinance, city officials said. No late filing or payment penalties or interest will be charged as a result of any individual or business filing their 2019 return on or before July 15.

Sidney income tax offices are temporarily closed to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. City income tax filings will continue to be accepted by mail or in the drop box located outside of City Hall at any time.

Finance Officer Ginger Adams said in the release, “City staff is still available to help complete local tax forms. Simply print and complete the top part of the tax form. Be sure to include your phone number so staff has a valid contact number in case there are questions or need more information. For most people they will need to include W-2s AND the first page of their Federal 1040 form. Some other forms will be applicable in some cases, but not most. You will also need to make sure you have all the necessary signatures at the bottom of the form. You can mail those documents or drop them in the drop box located outside of City Hall.”

For detailed information about how to file visit https://www.sidneyoh.com/161/Income-Tax or contact the staff at tax@sidneyoh.com.