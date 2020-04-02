Sheriff changes background check procedures

SIDNEY — A change in procedure to handle background checks has been implemented by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to Sheriff John Lenhart, the changes were made to reduce the traffic in and our of the sheriff’s office.

New guidelines include:

• All completed background forms need to be faxed to 937-498-8832 or emailed to kari.stewart@shelbycountysheriff.com before the appointment. The office will not accept forms at the window.

• An appointment will be scheduled Monday to Friday from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Backgrounds will not be completed without an appointment.

• All background checks will have to paid via credit card. BCI checks are $35, FBI are $30. Note: There is a 3% fee automatically accessed by the machine.

• Credit card receipts will be emailed to you or your employer.

“We continue to be protective of the children and senior citizens of Shelby County,” said Lenhart. “We want to slow the contact between citizens undergoing a background check and our deputies.

“A lot of people need a background check before they can go to work,” he said.

Lenhart said his office is also receiving calls from local businesses trying to determine if they are essential businesses during the pandemic.

“The businesses and the people they supply are making that decision. These decisions are being made by the health department and the state of Ohio, not by the sheriff’s office,” he said.