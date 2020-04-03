Friends, family and Facebook drive interest in fly swatters

SIDNEY – Mary Jane Stratton has received orders from Ohio, Texas and Missouri for the fly swatters she decorates, which is keeping her busy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Stratton shared the story of her hobby, decorating fly swatters, for an article that appeared in Thursday’s edition of the Sidney Daily News. Interest in her creations quickly poured in, and now she’s getting more supplies to keep up with the growing demand.

“I don’t have too much time for anything else,” the 83-year-old Sidney resident said. “And when I go to bed at night, I’m very, very tired.”

Stratton said she’s grateful for the interest in her project and how it’s occupying her time while she’s confined to her home during the pandemic. Previously she had trouble sleeping, she said, but the past couple days those issues have subsided.

The interest in the fly swatters grew quickly thanks to family, friends and Facebook.

Stratton’s daughter-in-law Heidi Stratton, who is married to her son Steve, is an administrative assistant at a school near Houston, Texas. She shared the article with some of the teachers she works with and soon received five orders for decorated fly swatters.

Another daughter-in-law, Jennifer Stratton, of Sidney, also received a couple requests for decorated fly swatters. And Stratton’s friend Susan Kolling, of Rolla, Missouri, saw the article and asked for one to be sent to her.

“It’s a shock,” Stratton said of the attention her project has received.

Jennifer Stratton bought six more fly swatters to replenish her mother-in-law’s supplies, clearing out the inventory at one local store. She’ll continue looking for more of them that she and her husband, Scott, can deliver.

Stratton, who initially started with 18 fly swatters, said she intends to keep decorating to occupy her time and meet the growing demand.

“The sky is the limit, I guess,” she said.

Mary Jane Stratton, of Sidney, has created unique designs on fly swatters to pass the time during the COVID-19 pandemic. Mary Jane Stratton, of Sidney, displays some of the fly swatters she decorated during her time confined at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Sidney resident has received orders from Ohio, Texas and Missouri.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

