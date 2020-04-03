Solid waste collection procedure changes

SIDNEY —Republic Services announced changes to its solid waste collection procedures to protect their employees and limit their exposure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This temporary change is being implemented by the contractual solid waste haulers throughout the country. Starting Monday, April 6, 2020:

• Republic will continue picking up solid waste, but only the items inside the toters for those residents on the container system. Loose bags or other items outside the toters will not be picked up. This change will not impact those residents on the low-volume bag program; loose bags will continue to be picked up for those residents on the low-volume bag program.

• Republic will continue picking up recycling, but only items that have been washed and dried and are inside the toters. Cardboard must also be broken down and put inside the toter. Recycling can be taken to the Shelby County Transfer Station and left for free.

• Republic will be discontinuing big item pick-up, but residents can take their big items to transfer station. There is a cost for this service.

“We understand this temporary change will impact our residents, but Republic must keep its employees healthy in order to continue providing solid waste collection services every week,” said Assistant City Manager/Public Works Director Gary Clough. “It’s a small sacrifice that must be made to limit their exposure and keep everyone healthy.”

Residents with questions or those who need to report a missed garbage or recycling collection should call the Revenue Collections Department at 937-498-8114 within 24 hours of the missed pickup or use the convenient, online form which can be found at https://www.sidneyoh.com/FormCenter/Public-Works-8/Solid-Waste-Missed-Collection-57

For additional information about how the COVID-19 pandemic as it pertains to city operations, please visit the city’s COVID-19 Update website at: www.sidneyoh.com/465/COVID-19-Update.