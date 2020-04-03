Sheriff’s Office investigates burglaries

TROY — A Shelby County man, along with a Franklin County man, were taken into custody and are accused of breaking into a Shell gas station in Troy.

Warren S. Harless, 39, of Shelby County, and Jessie R. Harris, 45, of Franklin County were arrested Thursday, April 2, immediately after breaking into Shell gas station at 503 E. Staunton Road, Troy, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Harless and Harris are suspected of breaking into multiple gas station/convenience stores where they focused on stealing several thousand dollars of cigarettes. They are suspected of committing crimes similar in nature encompassing several hundred miles throughout the state of Ohio. Multiple agencies are working together and sharing information on the above suspects and their associates.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office has been conducting an investigation into burglaries for the past two months. On April 2, detectives from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office were conducting surveillance on Harless and Harris when they were seen driving into Troy in the early morning hours. Detectives made contact with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and the Troy Police Department.

The suspect’s vehicles, a 2015 GMC truck and a 2007 Chevrolet Impala were observed in the area of the Shell gas station. Harless, a passenger, was observed exiting the GMC truck in dark clothing and walking in the direction of the gas station. Harris continued to circle the area in the truck. An alarm was received at the Shell station and it was confirmed forced entry had been made. Detectives saw Harless fleeing the area of the Shell station carrying a full trash bag over his shoulder. He was observed putting the trash bag into the Chevrolet Impala parked in the area. He was then picked up by Harris. A traffic stop was made on the GMC truck a few blocks away by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and Troy Police Department.

Both suspects were taken into custody and the case remains under investigation with further charges pending out of multiple jurisdictions.

Harless