County reports 18th case of COVID-19

SIDNEY — A woman in her 50s is Shelby County’s 19th positive coronavisus (COVID-19) case in the county. The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported the case Tuesday night.

The other 18 cases in the county include:

• A man in his 50s

• A woman in her 60s

• A woman in her 40s

• A man in his 60s

• A woman in her 60s

• A woman in her 60s

• A woman in her 20s

• A woman in her 40s

• A woman in her 30s

• A man in his 60s

• A woman in her 40s

• A woman in her 60s

• A woman in her 20s

• A woman in her 30s

• A man in his 50s

• A man in his 60s

• A woman in her 70s

• A man in his 30s.

Upon notification of a positive COVID-19 case, health department staff will begin a thorough investigation by contacting the person who tested positive and obtaining a list of that person’s close contacts. Those people are then contacted and advised that they need to quarantine at home and monitor symptoms.

No additional personal information about the residents will be provided in order to protect personal privacy.