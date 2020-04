Sheriff’s log

THURSDAY

-7:33 a.m.: trespassing. Deputies responded to a request to trespass an individual at 18620 State Route 47 in Salem Township.

-11:52 a.m.: tree down. Deputies received a report a tree was down in the 21000 block of Maplewood Road in Salem Township.

WEDNESDAY

-10:30 p.m.: tree down. Deputies received a report a tree was down in the roadway in the 3000 block of Millcreek Road.

-9:06 p.m.: threats or harassment. Deputies responded to a harassment report at 405 S. Second St.

-6:16 p.m.: investigate complaint. Deputies investigated a report of a man with a gun at 4997 State Route 29 in Green Township.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:20 p.m.: medical. Anna Rescue responded to the 17500 block of state Route 274 in Jackson Township.

WEDNESDAY

-11:15 p.m.: fire. Lockington Fire Department and deputies responded to the report a camper was on fire inside a wooded area in the 2200 block of River Road in Orange Township.

-4:45 p.m.: fire. Fletcher, Houston, Lockington and Sidney Fire Departments and deputies responded to a report of a trailer fire at 1978 Miami River Road in Orange Township.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

