125 years

April 14, 1895

At the meeting of the Valley City Cycling Club last night the following officers were elected: W.P. Harmony, president; B.M. Donaldson, vice president; J.L. Dickensheets, secretary; Sam Lyons, treasurer; D.E. Combs, captain. The club and its members are now members of the League of American Wheelmen.

The commissioners have let the contracts for a new bridge across Turtle Creek in Washington Township. The contract was awarded to the Bracket Bridge Co., of Cincinnati, for $790.

100 years ago

April 14, 1920

Freight and passenger service at major centers across the country was disrupted today as the railroad strike continued to spread and the government prepared to intervene.

The Columbia Motors Co., of Detroit, Mich., has let a contract to the Sidney Manufacturing Co. of this city for the delivery of 10,000 car bodies. The contract will amount to $1,000,000.

75 years ago

April 14, 1945

Clyde P. Millhoff was elected president of the Shelby County Tuberculosis and Health association when members held their annual meeting last evening at the Voisard café. He succeeds Urban Doorley who served nine years in that post.

Franklin Delano Roosevelt began his final homeward journey today. The body of America’s great wartime president, stilled by death yesterday afternoon in the Little White House, was placed aboard the presidential special train shortly before 10 o’clock this morning at Warm Springs, Ga. Back in Washington, Harry S. Truman, sworn in as the 32nd President in a solemn ceremony at the White House at 7 p.m. last night, summoned the military and navy high commands for a conference on the war.

Three streaking American armored columns by-passed the German “bread-basket” city of Leipzig today as Ninth infantry troops pushed to within less than 40 miles of Berlin.

50 years ago

April 14, 1970

A Sidney High School sophomore won a superior rating with an exhibit at the state science fair Saturday at Columbus. Earning the rating was Laurie Hutchinson on a project entitled “Comparative Anatomy of Cyclo-Stomata.”

25 years ago

April 14, 1995

The Shelby County Recycling and Litter Prevention program has scheduled an open house for its new recycling facility. The recycling center is now located on Ohio 47 at solid waste transfer station. Recyclable items will be accepted during the event. These include newspapers, magazines, cardboard, container glass, aluminum and tin cans, and numbers 1 and 2 plastic. The program relocated to the current site from Jackson Center in mid-January.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org

