Keeping sharp

Wesley Davidson, 16, of Sidney, son of Chad and Amanda Davidson, practices his running one-handed catch with help from his dad at Julia Lamb Field on Tuesday, April 14. Davidson is an Anna High School varsity football player whose team won the Division VI state championship last year. When asked how the coronavirus had effected his sport Davidson said, “We can’t practice as a team right now. I wish we could all be together getting ready for the next season.”