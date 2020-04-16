29th COVID-19 case reported in Shelby County

SIDNEY — The 29th positive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) was reported by the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department Thursday morning on its Facebook page.

The case involves a woman in her 80s.

According to the Sidney-Shelby County Health Department’s daily update, 14 people have recovered from the virus, while 15 have not recovered.

Seven people have been hospitalized while 22 have not been hospitalized. Twenty-four percent of those testing positive are healthcare workers and first responders.

This was the first new case since Saturday.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; two men and four women in their 40s; three men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and one woman in their 70s; and one man and one woman in their 80s.