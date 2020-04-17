County: 18 people recovered from COVID-19

SIDNEY — The number of people in Shelby County who have recovered from the coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to increase.

The Sidney-Shelby County Health Department reported Friday morning that 18 of the 29 people who have tested positive for the virus have recovered. The announcement was made during its daily update posting.

Six people remain hospitalized while 23 are not hospitalized. Twenty-four percent of the confirmed cases in the county are health care workers and first responders.

The positive cases in Shelby County by age include two women in their 20s; one man and two women in their 30s; two men and four women in their 40s; three men and three women in their 50s; three men and five women in their 60s; one man and one woman in their 70s; and one man and one woman in their 80s.