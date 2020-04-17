Sweitzer ready to meet New Choices’ mission

SIDNEY – Danielle E. Sweitzer, the new executive director of New Choices Inc., Shelby County’s advocacy agency for victims and survivors of domestic violence, hopes to continue the strong mission to continue services locally.

Sweitzer took over the position March 30 after working for years in Miami County. Since 2018, she was the supervisor at the Family Abuse Shelter of Miami County and has previously served as a domestic violence advocate and legal advocacy director.

She was drawn to the position due to continuing her life’s passion.

“New Choices has a mission that I firmly believe in. I have spent my entire professional career advocating for survivors of domestic violence and educating the community on healthy relationships. I am excited for this opportunity and looking forward to all of the positive things our agency will do for survivors in Shelby County,” she said.

“I am anxious to get out into the community to meet people and build relationships with other agencies. Forming collaborations will help us expand our services. Specifically, I would really like to focus on offering more prevention services and community outreach,” she added.

Her previous position offered the opportunity to supervise and train advocates, case managers, volunteers and interns. Networking with other agencies and participating in fundraising and grant writing have also been her professional experiences.

As an advocate, Sweitzer helped victims navigate the legal system and accompany victims to legal appointments. She has assisted victims in preparing requests for temporary and civil protection orders, and victim impact statements.

She is a 2003 graduate of Milton-Union High School and a 2007 graduate of Wright State University in Dayton with a degree in psychology. She is also an Ohio Registered Advocate with Advanced Standing and certified with the Ohio Attorney General’s 40-hour BASICS Academy Course.

Sweitzer and her husband have three children. They reside in Troy.

When asked what motivates her in obtaining such a position, she said, “Providing advocacy and services to survivors of domestic violence is my passion. I feel as though I was made for this work.”

“I am humbled to have been chosen for this position. I can’t wait to serve Shelby County and am looking forward to this next chapter of my life.”

New Choices Inc., was incorporated in 1983 as a non-profit agency dedicated to serving victims and survivors of domestic violence and abuse in the home, workplace, online, school, etc.

They can be reached by phone at 937-498-7261 or e-mail at info@newchoicesinc.org.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

