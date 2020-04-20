Semi trailer overturns

A semi trailer left the road on the 5000 block of state Route 66 near Houston before snapping a utility pole and turning over onto its side completely blocking both lanes of state Route 66. Part of the trailer came to rest in the front yard of a building at State Route 5214. The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, April 20. The driver was unhurt. The semi trailer was hauling several tons of frozen food which will now have to be thrown away according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office which responded to the crash. The Fort Loramie Police Department and the Fort Loramie Fire Department also responded to the crash. Electricity to the utility pole had to be turned off before the semi trailer could be towed away.