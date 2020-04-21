GOBA canceled for 2020, to visit Sidney in 2021

SIDNEY – The Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure has been canceled for 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but it will start and finish in Sidney in 2021.

According to the GOBA website, the 2021 tour will maintain the same itinerary as was scheduled for 2020. Sidney, Wapakoneta, Versailles and Troy will be the overnight hosts for the ride, which now is scheduled for June 19-26, 2021.

“Like us, many of you were excited about this year’s itinerary and were disappointed when GOBA had to be canceled,” a notice on the GOBA website states. “But the 2021 tour will retain the air and space theme and visit the towns in the same order and for the same number of nights.”

For riders who already registered for the 2020 Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure, there will be no refunds of registration fees. There are options, however, to transfer registration fees.

Riders can defer their registration to 2021, 2022 or 2023 at no additional cost, even if the price of GOBA increases.

The 2020 registrants also have the option to transfer or sell their deferment to another rider with no processing fee.

There also is an option to apply a deferment toward the cost of the 2020 Across Ohio Bicycle Adventure, which as of this time is still scheduled for July 25 to Aug. 1.

Columbus Outdoor Pursuits, the non-profit organization that hosts GOBA, also gave riders the option to convert their deferments to donations to the organization.

Full refunds will be issued by mid-May for camping services and add-on purchases including T-shirts, jerseys, indoor sleeping, vehicle-camping passes, hotel shuttles and towel, chair and tent services. Raffle tickets will not be refunded but instead will be entered into the 2021 raffle.

“We ask for your patience at this time as we process refunds of the add-ons and set up the deferment forms,” the notice on the GOBA website states. “Please watch your email in-box and goba.com for updates.”

This year marks the first time the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure, a weeklong scenic cycling and camping tour, has been canceled in its 32 year history.

GOBA started in 1989 and has stopped in more than 60 communities throughout the Buckeye State in the decades since its inception. It previously visited Sidney in 1998 and 2013.

Last year’s ride included approximately 1,200 riders. Most of them were from Ohio, but there were participants from 35 states and four foreign nations.

In 2021 GOBA will include four mandatory riding days as participants move from one overnight town to the next. Routes are approximately 50 to 55 miles with shortcuts on three days that reduce the distance to approximately 35 to 40 miles.

There also will be three optional days when cyclists can choose to bike more or take a break and explore the host town. Optional rides will visit the Bicycle Museum of America in New Bremen, the National Museum of the United States Air Force in Dayton and Bellefontaine.

The ride will cover approximately 150 to 400 miles, depending on if riders take the shortcuts and go out on the optional rides.

For more information about the Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure, visit its website at goba.com or call 614-273-0811.

Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure riders make their way over a bridge on Long Judson Road after leaving Grand Rapids and making their way into Bowling Green on June 24, 2015. GOBA 32, which was scheduled to start and finish in Sidney in June, has been canceled for 2020 but will return with the same itinerary in 2021. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/04/web1_GOBA_Ride_In_0086C_CMYK.jpg Great Ohio Bicycle Adventure riders make their way over a bridge on Long Judson Road after leaving Grand Rapids and making their way into Bowling Green on June 24, 2015. GOBA 32, which was scheduled to start and finish in Sidney in June, has been canceled for 2020 but will return with the same itinerary in 2021. J.D. Pooley | AIM Media Midwest

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.