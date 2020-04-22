Live streaming keeps church going

Rev. Steven Shoup, of Fort Loramie, gives Catholic Mass in an empty St. Michael Church on Tuesday, April 22. A lone videographer videotaped Shoup from a balcony in back for broadcasting on the church website, nflregion.org. Like many churches across the U.S. St. Michael Church is broadcasting its services on the internet to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that could occur from congregants being packed into pews and interacting before and after the service. Shoup has been at St. Michael Church for 21 years.