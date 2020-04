Puddles of fun

Zuriel Davis, left, 2, son of Bridget Copley and Mathue Davis, plays in a puddle at Custenborder Field on a rainy Thursday, April 24 as Braylee Solino, 2, both of Sidney, daughter of Katlyn Solino and Jessica Schoepfle, approaches. The kids were out for a walk through the park and stopped to play in the puddles they passed.